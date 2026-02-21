Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Will play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Yabusele (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

As expected, Yabusele will suit up after initially being listed as probable due to a left calf contusion. Over five outings (three starts) with Chicago, the big man has averaged 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per contest.

Guerschon Yabusele
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Guerschon Yabusele See More
