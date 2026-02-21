Guerschon Yabusele News: Will play Saturday
Yabusele (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Pistons.
As expected, Yabusele will suit up after initially being listed as probable due to a left calf contusion. Over five outings (three starts) with Chicago, the big man has averaged 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per contest.
