Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Will start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 24, 2025 at 3:44pm

Yabusele will start in Monday's game against Chicago, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) on the shelf, Yabusele will step back into the starting five. The big man has seen significant run with the starters this season, and over his last 10 starts, he has averaged 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes per contest.

Guerschon Yabusele
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
