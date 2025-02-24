Guerschon Yabusele News: Will start Monday

Yabusele will start in Monday's game against Chicago, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

With Joel Embiid (knee) on the shelf, Yabusele will step back into the starting five. The big man has seen significant run with the starters this season, and over his last 10 starts, he has averaged 13.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 31.6 minutes per contest.