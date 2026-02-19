Guerschon Yabusele headshot

Guerschon Yabusele News: Won't start vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Yabusele won't start against the Raptors on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jalen Smith (calf) back in the lineup following a three-game absence, Yabusele will slide to the second unit. Over four outings (three starts) with the Bulls, the 30-year-old big man has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes per contest.

