Guerschon Yabusele News: Won't start vs. Toronto

Yabusele won't start against the Raptors on Thursday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jalen Smith (calf) back in the lineup following a three-game absence, Yabusele will slide to the second unit. Over four outings (three starts) with the Bulls, the 30-year-old big man has averaged 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.5 minutes per contest.