Gui Santos Injury: Early exit Wednesday
Santos did not play in the second half of Wednesday's 131-128 loss to Utah due to left patella tendinitis, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
Santos logged four points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) before exiting Wednesday. Considering the contest was the first leg of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising to see Santos sit Thursday against the Lakers. If that's the case, Pat Spencer and Jackson Rowe could see more minutes.
