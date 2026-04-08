Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 1:53pm

Santos (pelvis) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

After missing Tuesday's game against the Kings, Santos remains day-to-day with a right pelvic contusion. With Thursday being the front end of a back-to-back set, a maintenance day could be on the table for one of these contests.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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