Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos Injury: Picks up pelvic injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 6:12pm

Santos is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right pelvic contusion.

Santos had a down night Sunday against the Nuggets, though it's unclear if this injury played a role in his sluggish performance. He'll presumably be monitored closely leading up to tipoff to determine whether he can take the court Wednesday evening.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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