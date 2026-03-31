Gui Santos Injury: Picks up pelvic injury
Santos is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right pelvic contusion.
Santos had a down night Sunday against the Nuggets, though it's unclear if this injury played a role in his sluggish performance. He'll presumably be monitored closely leading up to tipoff to determine whether he can take the court Wednesday evening.
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