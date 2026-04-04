Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos Injury: Probable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 11:34pm

Santos (pelvis) is probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.

The probable tag suggests that Santos won't have an issue being available and handling his regular workload. The Brazilian forward is averaging 17.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game over his last 10 appearances.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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