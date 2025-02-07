Fantasy Basketball
Gui Santos Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Santos (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Santos was unable to play in Thursday's 120-112 loss to the Lakers due to left patella tendinitis, and the injury has put him in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest. Santos has averaged 5.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 16.7 minutes per game since the beginning of January, but it's unclear how his role in the Warriors' rotation will change following Golden State's acquisition of Jimmy Butler on Wednesday.

