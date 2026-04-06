Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Santos (pelvis) is out for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Santos is out with a right pelvic contusion, and his next chance to return comes Thursday versus the Lakers. Will Richard and Gary Payton are candidates to join the first unit and should see more playing time Tuesday.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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