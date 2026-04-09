Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Santos (pelvis) is out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Santos will sit out Thursday due to a right pelvic contusion. He'll have another chance to take the court in the second half of the Warriors' back-to-back against Sacramento on Friday.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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