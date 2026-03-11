Gui Santos News: Another solid scoring performance
Santos registered 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.
Santos didn't have his best shooting performance, as he needed 19 shots to score 17 points, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook the inefficiency considering how good he's been of late. Santos has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 29 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March12 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More