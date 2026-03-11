Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Another solid scoring performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Santos registered 17 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 130-124 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Santos didn't have his best shooting performance, as he needed 19 shots to score 17 points, but fantasy managers will gladly overlook the inefficiency considering how good he's been of late. Santos has scored in double digits in all but one of his last 10 contests, a stretch in which he's averaging 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals across 33.2 minutes per contest.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 7
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
NBA
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
Author Image
Adam King
12 days ago