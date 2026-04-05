Gui Santos News: Available versus Houston
Santos (pelvis) is available for Sunday's game against Houston.
Santos carried a probable tag heading into this contest. However, he is now officially good to go. The 23-year-old hasn't been productive in two prior meetings with the Rockets this season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals across 24.0 minutes.
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