Gui Santos News: Available versus Houston

Santos (pelvis) is available for Sunday's game against Houston.

Santos carried a probable tag heading into this contest. However, he is now officially good to go. The 23-year-old hasn't been productive in two prior meetings with the Rockets this season, averaging 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals across 24.0 minutes.