Gui Santos News: Back with first unit
Santos is starting Thursday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Santos will move into the starting lineup with Moses Moody (wrist) listed out for Thursday's action. Santos is no stranger to the first unit, as he's started 10 of Golden State's last 11 games.
