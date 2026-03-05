Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Back with first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Santos is starting Thursday's game against the Rockets, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Santos will move into the starting lineup with Moses Moody (wrist) listed out for Thursday's action. Santos is no stranger to the first unit, as he's started 10 of Golden State's last 11 games.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
NBA
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
Author Image
Adam King
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago