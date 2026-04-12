Gui Santos News: Coming off bench
Santos will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
Santos started each of his last six appearances, but he will shift to a reserve role Sunday. He still figures to see a sizable role.
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