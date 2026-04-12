Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Coming off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Santos will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Santos started each of his last six appearances, but he will shift to a reserve role Sunday. He still figures to see a sizable role.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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