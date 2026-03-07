Gui Santos News: Double-doubles in loss

Santos finished with 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to the Thunder.

Santos continues to deliver intriguing numbers, proving to be one of the more unexpected fantasy gems over the past month. In 12 appearances during that time, he has been a top-75 asset in standard leagues while averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per contest.