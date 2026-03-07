Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Double-doubles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 9:50pm

Santos finished with 22 points (8-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 loss to the Thunder.

Santos continues to deliver intriguing numbers, proving to be one of the more unexpected fantasy gems over the past month. In 12 appearances during that time, he has been a top-75 asset in standard leagues while averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes per contest.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
