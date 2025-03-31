Gui Santos News: Fares well off bench

Santos amassed four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Sunday's 148-106 win over San Antonio.

Although he struggled shooting the ball, Santos made a strong impact on the game elsewhere. Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) left this game early, meaning Santos could see more run in the short term. He's only worth monitoring in very deep leagues, however, as his usage rate is very low.