Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Focuses on training camp prep

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 12:18pm

Santos won't play for Brazil during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers and is focusing on preparing for the Warriors' training camp, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Santos opting out of international duty, he should have a full offseason runway to get ready for Golden State's training camp. That choice keeps his attention on team preparation after he finished last season in a significant role, including 30 minutes in the Warriors' Play-In loss to Phoenix. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) rehabbing to start the 2026-27 season, Santos could reclaim a rotation spot right away, putting him on fantasy radars.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
2026 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Blockbuster Trade Headlines Lottery Projections
NBA
2026 NBA Mock Draft 2.0: Blockbuster Trade Headlines Lottery Projections
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
93 days ago
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
NBA
DraftKings DFS NBA: Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Dan Bruno
124 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
124 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Play-In Tournament Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Joe Mayo
126 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 15
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
126 days ago