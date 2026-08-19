Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Focusing on training-camp prep

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 11:06pm

Santos won't play for Brazil during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers and is focusing on preparing for the Warriors' training camp, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Santos opting out of international duty, he should have a full offseason runway to get ready for Golden State's training camp. That choice keeps his attention on team preparation after he finished last season in a significant role, including 30 minutes in the Warriors' Play-In loss to Phoenix. With Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) rehabbing to start the 2026-27 season, Santos could reclaim a rotation spot right away, putting him on fantasy radars.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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