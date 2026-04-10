Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Santos (pelvis) will start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Santos will return from a two-game stint on the sidelines due to a right pelvic contusion. The 23-year-old forward has started each of his last five appearances, averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 32.8 minutes per game during that span.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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