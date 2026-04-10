Gui Santos News: Good to go Friday

Santos (pelvis) will start Friday's game against the Kings, Kenzo Fukuda of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Santos will return from a two-game stint on the sidelines due to a right pelvic contusion. The 23-year-old forward has started each of his last five appearances, averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals across 32.8 minutes per game during that span.