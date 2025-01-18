Gui Santos News: Moves to bench

Santos will move to the bench for Saturday's game against the Wizards, ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk reports.

Draymond Green (illness) is returning from a three-game absence Saturday, so this is an expected move. Santos fared well in his fill-in start during Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Timberwolves, finishing with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes.