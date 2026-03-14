Gui Santos News: New career high in assists

Santos totaled 17 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his fifth straight start in a shorthanded Golden State frontcourt, Santos set a new career high in assists while scoring at least 15 points for a fifth straight game. The third-year forward is taking full advantage of his opportunity -- during those five contests he's averaging 17.0 points, 6.6 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.2 steals while playing a whopping 36.8 minutes. Al Horford (calf) and Quinten Post (ankle) both got banged up Friday, further depleting the Warriors' depth, so Santos' role doesn't seem likely to shrink any time soon.