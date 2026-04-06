Gui Santos News: Plays through injury with 15 points
Santos (pelivs) notched 15 points (5-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 117-116 loss to the Rockets.
Although Santos' recent history against the Rockets was underwhelming heading into Sunday's matchup, he finished with a solid number in the defeat. The Warriors' front three are still a work in progress, as Kristaps Porzingis' results have been volatile since joining the team. Draymond Green has been steady in a slightly adjusted role, and Santos has been a savior for the team, given the shallow rotation of only nine players. The loss of Moses Moody (knee) opened up the door for Santos to make a nightly impact.
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