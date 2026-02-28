Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Posts 14 points in blowout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:45pm

Santos logged 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes during the Warriors' 129-101 loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

The Warriors struggled offensively during Saturday's loss, though Santos managed to lead the team in scoring on the same day he inked a three-year, $15 million contract extension with Golden State. The fourth-year pro has stepped into a larger role since the beginning of February and will wrap up the month having averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.5 steals over 30.0 minutes per game.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
NBA
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
NBA
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run
Author Image
Adam King
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
17 days ago