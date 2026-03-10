Gui Santos News: Posts 15 points in loss
Santos posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz.
Although Santos missed all but one of his seven three-point attempts, he provided solid secondary support in the defeat. He's rebuilding a streak of starting appearances after briefly hitting the bench, and he's played well during the latest stint, averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over three games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, March 73 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 28 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March11 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
9 NBA Fantasy Sleepers to Target on the Waiver Wire Before Season’s Stretch Run11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More