Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Posts 15 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Santos posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 119-116 loss to the Jazz.

Although Santos missed all but one of his seven three-point attempts, he provided solid secondary support in the defeat. He's rebuilding a streak of starting appearances after briefly hitting the bench, and he's played well during the latest stint, averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals over three games.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
