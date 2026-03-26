Gui Santos News: Pours in career-high 31 in win
Santos logged 31 points (11-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 109-106 win over the Nets.
The 31 points were a career high for the third-year forward. Santos has scored in double digits in 16 of 18 games since the All-Star break, averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.8 threes-pointers and 1.3 steals in 32.2 minutes over that stretch. He should continue to get extended run for the remainder of the season while the Warriors move forward without Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee).
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