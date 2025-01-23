Gui Santos News: Productive off bench in loss

Santos posted 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Kings.

Santos has been seeing more minutes of late, logging at least 20 minutes in five of his last seven appearances, and he's making the most of the opportunity. The Brazilian forward is averaging 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 20.1 minutes per game during that seven-game stretch. He could have some upside in deep leagues as a streaming option.