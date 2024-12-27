Fantasy Basketball
Gui Santos News: Rare appearance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Santos chipped in zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across five minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Clippers.

Santos appeared for just the eighth time this season, having played a total of 36 minutes to this point. With averages of 0.8 points and 0.4 assists in 4.4 minutes per game, it's fair to say Santos is right at the bottom when it comes to the pecking order in Golden State.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
