Gui Santos News: Retreating to bench Monday

Santos will come off the bench during Monday's game against Denver, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Quinten Post will supplant Santos in the starting five on Monday. The 22-year-old swingman was fairly quiet during his spot start in Saturday's win over the Knicks, during which he recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes.