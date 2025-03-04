Gui Santos News: Scoreless in win

Santos totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes in Monday's 119-101 win over the Hornets.

Santos scored 14 points Saturday against the 76ers, but couldn't find the bottom of the net Monday, missing three three-pointers. The 22-year-old isn't regarded as a potent scorer, but has provided impact bench minutes for the Warriors this season. In his last 10 games, Santos is averaging 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 14.5 minutes per game.