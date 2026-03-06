Gui Santos News: Scores 14 in return to lineup
Santos notched 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 42 minutes during Thursday's 115-113 overtime win over Houston.
Santos returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in the loss to the Clippers on March 2. He's been a regular starter of late and has been putting up solid numbers recently, averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.
