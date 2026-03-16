Gui Santos News: Scores 20 points in loss
Santos notched 20 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-107 loss to the Knicks.
Santos came close to matching his season-best scoring mark of 22 points, established March 7 in a loss to the Thunder, and the Brazilian forward continues to leave his mark in an expanded role for the shorthanded Warriors. He has scored in double digits in all but one of his 12 games since the All-Star break, averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 33.3 minutes per game. Santos is certainly making the most of his opportunity, but he could return to a bench role when the Warriors get healthier.
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