Gui Santos News: Scores season-high 19 points

Santos provided 19 points (7-10 FG, 5-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Thursday's 131-106 victory over the Bulls.

Santos had one of his most efficient performances of the season and scored in double digits for the fourth time across his last eight outings. The Brazilian has experienced a bigger role off the bench in recent weeks and has taken full advantage of the opportunity. Over that aforementioned eight-game stretch, Santos is averaging 8.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists while logging 21.0 minutes per game.