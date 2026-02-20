Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Season-high five threes Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Santos accumulated 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 loss to the Celtics.

The third-year forward set a new season high in made three-pointers. Santos has started all six of the Warriors' games in February, averaging 14.7 points, 5.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 2.2 threes and 1.8 steals in 30.0 minutes while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from long range, but with Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) making his Golden State debut Thursday off the bench, it won't be long before the two switch roles.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
