Gui Santos News: Shines with 27-point performance
Santos supplied 27 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes during Friday's 131-126 victory over the Wizards.
Santos is one of several players who have had to step up offensively due to the absences of Stephen Curry (knee) and Jimmy Butler (knee), and the Brazilian forward is making the three-year, $15 million deal he signed with Golden State earlier this season look like an absolute bargain based on his recent performances. He's averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game across 19 appearances since the All-Star break. He's also coming off back-to-back games where he's surpassed the 25-point plateau.
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