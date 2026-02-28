Gui Santos News: Signed to multi-year extension
The Warriors signed Santos to a three-year, $15 million contract extension Saturday.
Santos is in the midst of a career year with the Warriors, so this news comes as no surprise. Across 48 games, he's averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.0 minutes per contest. He's been hot over his last 12 outings, posting averages of 15.0 points on 58.9 percent shooting from the field.
