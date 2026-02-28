Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Signs multi-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 3:53pm

The Warriors signed Santos to a three-year, $15 million contract extension Saturday.

Santos is in the midst of a career year with the Warriors, so this news comes as no surprise. Across 48 regular-season games, he's averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 16.0 minutes per contest. He's been hot over his last 12 outings, posting averages of 15.0 points on 58.9 percent shooting from the field during that stretch.

