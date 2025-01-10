Gui Santos News: Solid outing in win

Santos had 13 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Thursday's 107-104 victory over the Pistons.

Santos had his best game of the season for the Warriors during Thursday's win against Detroit. With Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga out, Santos saw a significant boost in minutes, playing 26 to help shoulder the load. The 22-year-old made the best of those minutes with an efficient shooting night, hitting four three-pointers in six attempts while grabbing five rebounds and two steals.