Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Starting vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Santos is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Knicks, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

The Warriors are tweaking their frontcourt for this contest and Santos will start at power forward, moving Draymond Green to center. Santos has made just one start this season, tallying five points, seven rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes in a win over the Timberwolves on Jan. 15.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
