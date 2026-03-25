Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Santos will start Wednesday versus the Nets.

Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis will join Santos in the first unit for Wednesday's game. Over 24 starts this season, Santos has averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 triples and 1.1 steals per game.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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