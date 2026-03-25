Gui Santos News: Starting Wednesday
Santos will start Wednesday versus the Nets.
Brandin Podziemski, De'Anthony Melton, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis will join Santos in the first unit for Wednesday's game. Over 24 starts this season, Santos has averaged 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 triples and 1.1 steals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 232 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 214 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Top 6 Waiver Wire Picks to Boost Your Fantasy Basketball Playoff Run6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 1510 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Under-the-Radar NBA Sleepers12 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More