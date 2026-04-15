Gui Santos News: Starting Wednesday
Santos will start Wednesday's Play-In Tournament game against the Clippers, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
The 23-year-old forward will get the starting nod over De'Anthony Melton in Wednesday's win-or-go-home matchup. As a starter during the regular season (30 games), Santos averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 30.1 minutes per tilt.
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