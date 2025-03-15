Gui Santos News: Struggles in spot start

Santos recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Saturday's 97-94 win over the Knicks.

Santos moved into the starting lineup, with Draymond Green shifting to the center spot, resulting in Quentin Post sliding to the bench. Despite the promotion, Santos struggled to deliver anything of note, tallying single-digits for the fifth time in the past seven games. While he has managed to carve out a somewhat consistent role for himself, Santos remains more of a placeholder than a valuable piece.