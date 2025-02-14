Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Tallies two swipes in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Santos supplied five points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 17 minutes during Thursday's 105-98 win over the Rockets.

Santos recorded multiple steals for just the third time this season in Thursday's victory. Despite shooting 40.7 percent from behind the arc in 2024-25, Santos is only converting 26.7 percent of his 1.5 three-point attempts per contest over his last 10 outings.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now