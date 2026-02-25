Gui Santos News: Terrific line in loss
Santos produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans.
Santos continues to step up in a big way for the Warriors. Over his last seven games, he's returning top-50 value in nine-category formats with 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes per contest.
