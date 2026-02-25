Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Terrific line in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Santos produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Pelicans.

Santos continues to step up in a big way for the Warriors. Over his last seven games, he's returning top-50 value in nine-category formats with 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes per contest.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gui Santos See More
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Breakouts: Players Gaining Roles & Value
Author Image
Dan Bruno
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
18 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 17 Streaming Targets
Author Image
Adam King
19 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
36 days ago