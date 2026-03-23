Gui Santos headshot

Gui Santos News: Won't start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Santos is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Dallas, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

With Moses Moody (wrist) returning from a 10-game absence, Santos will slide to the bench after averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.6 minutes over that span. In 36 games as a reserve this season, Santos is averaging 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.3 minutes per contest.

Gui Santos
Golden State Warriors
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