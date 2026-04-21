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Harrison Barnes Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Barnes exited Tuesday's 106-103 Game 2 loss to the Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter and did not return due to an apparent left wrist injury, finishing with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 15 minutes.

Barnes headed back to the locker room in the fourth quarter after Deni Avdija collided with his left wrist. Barnes eventually returned to the bench, though it's unclear if he was available to check back in. The veteran forward's next chance to play will come in Game 3 in Portland on Friday.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
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