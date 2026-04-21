Harrison Barnes Injury: Exits to locker room

Barnes exited to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers due to an apparent left wrist injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Deni Avdija ran into Barnes' wrist, and the latter immediately grabbed at it before exiting to the locker room. If the veteran forward is unable to return, Keldon Johnson and Julian Champagnie will likely pick up the slack.