Harrison Barnes Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Barnes is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to a left ankle impingement, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Barnes is hoping to end a five-game absence with the injury. Another absence for Barnes on Thursday would leave the door open for both Keldon Johnson and Dylan Harper to play an expanded role off the bench.
