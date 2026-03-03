Harrison Barnes headshot

Harrison Barnes Injury: Late add to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 3:10pm

Barnes is now questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to left ankle soreness.

Barnes didn't have an injury designation heading into Tuesday, but the team added him to the injury report approximately two hours before tipoff. He'll likely need to test his ankle during pregame warmups before another update is provided.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
