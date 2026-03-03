Harrison Barnes Injury: Late add to injury report
Barnes is now questionable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to left ankle soreness.
Barnes didn't have an injury designation heading into Tuesday, but the team added him to the injury report approximately two hours before tipoff. He'll likely need to test his ankle during pregame warmups before another update is provided.
