Harrison Barnes Injury: Out again Friday
Barnes (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Barnes will be sidelined for a third straight contest Friday. Julian Champagnie (knee) is questionable, so the Spurs could turn to rookie Carter Bryant in the frontcourt.
