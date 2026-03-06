Harrison Barnes headshot

Harrison Barnes Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Barnes (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Clippers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Barnes will be sidelined for a third straight contest Friday. Julian Champagnie (knee) is questionable, so the Spurs could turn to rookie Carter Bryant in the frontcourt.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Barnes
