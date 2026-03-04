Harrison Barnes headshot

Harrison Barnes Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 3:06pm

Barnes (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

This will be Barnes' second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Clippers. With the veteran forward out, there will be more minutes available for Julian Champagnie, Carter Bryant and Keldon Johnson.

Harrison Barnes
San Antonio Spurs
