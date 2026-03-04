Harrison Barnes Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Barnes (ankle) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
This will be Barnes' second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with the Clippers. With the veteran forward out, there will be more minutes available for Julian Champagnie, Carter Bryant and Keldon Johnson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Barnes See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2111 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 Schedule: Best Matchups & Streaming Picks44 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2767 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 2173 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 Schedule: Top Streaming Picks & Matchups79 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Harrison Barnes See More